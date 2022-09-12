Punjab CM Mann woos German investors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is visiting Germany, on Monday held meetings with representatives of several companies as he wooed them to invest while promoting the state as the most-preferred destination for doing business.

Mann started his week-long visit to Germany on September 11.

The chief minister was invited by CEO Messe Munchen GmBH Reinhard Pfeiffer, to attend DRINKTEC 2022, the world's leading trade fair.

During his interactions with the industry representatives at the event, Mann extended a warm welcome to the global industrialists to attend the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit scheduled for February 23-24, 2023, according to state government release here.

During the event, Mann held deliberations with representatives of companies like Buehler, Donaldson, Igus, Cipriani and others and discussed about various technology solutions pertinent for Punjab's industry like oil seed processing machinery, industrial air filtration systems, purification technology, measurement of chemicals in water, etc.

Describing Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business, the CM said the companies will be immensely benefited by investing in the state.

Complete communal harmony, peace and amity were mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state, he stated.

Mann urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

The chief minister said that the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for the industrial development in the state.

Extending a red carpet welcome to the industrialists, Mann said the state government was always open for new ideas and innovations to boost the industrial growth in Punjab.

He said this visit will give a major boost to the process of industrialization in the state. PTI CHS VSD MR MR

