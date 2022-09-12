Left Menu

India, China disengagement process ongoing at LAC, expected to be completed 'very soon'

The disengagement process in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area between the armies of India and China is still ongoing, Indian Army sources said on Monday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The disengagement process in the Gogra Heights-Hot Springs area between the armies of India and China is still ongoing, Indian Army sources said on Monday evening. It is in the final stages and is expected to be completed very soon, they said.

The process had started on September 8 after the discussions between the two sides during the 16th round of corps commander level. Both armies were supposed to move back from their present positions towards their respective sides of the LAC and verify each others' positions after that.

The two sides have now resolved all the friction points that came up after the May 2020 aggression by the Chinese army in an attempt to alter the status quo on the LAC. The disengagement process included the dismantling of infrastructure built by the two sides at the location where they had deployed troops and other assets.

The previous locations from where they had disengaged included the Galwan area and the two banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. Earlier, in response to a media query earlier, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the disengagement process in the area will be completed by September 12. (ANI)

