Gold worth Rs 42 lakh seized at Kochi airport, claims Customs

The customs department claimed to have seized gold worth Rs 42 lakh from a passenger who arrived on Monday from Dubai at Kochi airport in Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:31 IST
The customs department claimed to have seized gold worth Rs 42 lakh from a passenger who arrived on Monday from Dubai at Kochi airport in Kerala. The passenger, a native of Mannarkkad in the Palakkad district tried to smuggle 919 grams of gold in four capsules hidden in his anus, officials of the department said.

After checking the baggage, the passenger was subjected to a detailed check due to suspicion during the check through the scanner. Then four capsules hidden in the anus were found and taken out. The customs authorities said that the person who came to the airport to receive the gold from the passenger was also arrested and a case was registered and a detailed investigation was started.

He arrived at Kochi via flight FZ 441 from Dubai. (ANI)

