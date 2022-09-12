Knowledge Services Committee brings out 11 people-centric audit documents, says CAG

Knowledge Services Committee (KSC) have brought out 11 audit documents developed covering a variety of people-centric issues, said a press statement by the Office of Comptroller Auditor General of India on Monday. While inaugurating the annual meeting of the Knowledge Sharing and Knowledge Services Committee (KSC) in Cairo today, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said, "KSC Working Groups have brought out 11 documents developed covering a variety of people-centric issues, such as the audit of plastic waste, sustainable transport, climate financing, audit of sustainability issues, cyber security and data protection, audit of IT Governance, debt authorization, stolen assets recovery, and corruption prevention in public procurement."

He also expressed confidence in bringing out a new Guidance on public procurement audits before November 2022, as per the statement. He stated that one of the major challenges of the work of Supreme Audit Institutions is the audit of Sustainable Development Goals since the needs for sustainability and the development of the needs are to be judiciously balanced.

The CAG of India underlined the role of KSC in recognizing felt needs and filling the gaps by bringing out valuable products in several areas of public sector audit. KSC has upheld the INTOSAI's long cherished position of leaving no SAI behind by providing SAIs with authoritative and detailed guidance not only on what to achieve but also on how to achieve it, he said. Murmu reminded the delegates that the KSC's strategies for the coming years should draw inspiration from and be attuned to the committed priorities of INTOSAI viz., supporting SAI professionalism, supporting SAIs to stay resilient in the face of extremely complex and fast-evolving global circumstances marked by volatile political situations, calamitous events, changes in financial markets, and changes in climate, as also to the ideals of equality and inclusiveness.

He exhorted the members to keep abreast of global megatrends and strategically equip themselves to audit challenging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Climate financing, forensic auditing, fraud and corruption, climate change etc. where the practice of auditing is difficult and the processes are yet to be established. The KSC (Goal 3) of INTOSAI, under the able leadership of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India as the KSC Chair, works with the mission of encouraging cooperation, collaboration, and continuous improvement of Supreme Audit Institutions through knowledge development, knowledge sharing and knowledge services.

The three-day Annual KSC SC meeting is being held in Cairo from 12 to 14 September 2022, hosted by the Accountability State Authority of Egypt. The meeting is being attended by delegates from about 16 Supreme Audit Institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)