Czech government approves electricity, gas cap price cap

The Czech government agreed on Monday to cap electricity and gas prices to shield households from soaring prices on markets, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

He said prices for households would be capped at 6 crowns ($0.2476) per kilowatt hour of electricity and 3 crowns for gas. He said a solution to deal with high prices for industry would be made public on Wednesday.

