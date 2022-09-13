UK's Felixstowe port faces eight-day strike
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:14 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The company which operates Britain's biggest container port, Felixstowe, said on Tuesday it had received notice from the Unite trade union that workers would stage an eight-day strike action after talks on pay failed to reach agreement.
Hutchison Ports said it was notified of further strikes from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Felixstowe
- Unite
- Britain
Advertisement