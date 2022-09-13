Left Menu

UK's Felixstowe port faces eight-day strike

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:14 IST
UK's Felixstowe port faces eight-day strike
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The company which operates Britain's biggest container port, Felixstowe, said on Tuesday it had received notice from the Unite trade union that workers would stage an eight-day strike action after talks on pay failed to reach agreement.

Hutchison Ports said it was notified of further strikes from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022