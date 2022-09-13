Waterlogging in parts of Kolkata due to heavy rainfall

Several parts of Kolkata witnessed waterlogging after the city received heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The heavy rains threw life out of gear in Kolkata and parts of the southern region of West Bengal.

Areas including Golf Green and Lake Gardens area were waterlogged. Meanwhile, the rainfall triggered by the depression over south Odisha moved west-northwestwards and weakened into well-marked low-pressure areas over southeast Madhya Pradesh and the neighbourhood, as was forecasted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. According to IMD, the monsoon trough runs south of its normal position. It is likely to remain so during the next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts up to middle tropospheric levels.

Recently, Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging, as incessant rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of people in several parts of the city. Earlier on September 5, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.It came after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the outer ring road issue.

Earlier in July also, Karnataka suffered heavy floods due to rains, after which rescue missions and relief work had to be carried out. Chief Minister Bommai also had to seek financial assistance from the Centre. (ANI)

