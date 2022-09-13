Left Menu

Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea rom Russia to Germany, remain at zero. Russia halted flows on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 12:52 IST
Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany eased on Tuesday morning as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut, while other pipeline supplies of Russian gas to Europe were in line with previous days. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,607,791 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0700-0800 CET, down from around 5,600,000 kWh/h on Monday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

However, the drop is in line with nominations, or requests from shippers. Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea rom Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

Russia halted flows on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance. Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from yesterday.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm on Tuesday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022