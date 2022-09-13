Eastward gas flows at Mallnow ease, Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany eased on Tuesday morning as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut, while other pipeline supplies of Russian gas to Europe were in line with previous days. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,607,791 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0700-0800 CET, down from around 5,600,000 kWh/h on Monday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

However, the drop is in line with nominations, or requests from shippers. Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea rom Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

Russia halted flows on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance. Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from yesterday.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 mcm on Tuesday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

