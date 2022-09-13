Left Menu

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Nagpur; 5th suicide in Maha district this month

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtras Nagpur district after his crop got damaged due to heavy rains, police said on Tuesday. Four other farmers also took the extreme step due to crop failure and debt in Nagpur this month, according to police.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district after his crop got damaged due to heavy rains, police said on Tuesday. This is the fifth incident of farmers taking the extreme step in the district this month. On Monday, farmer Rajiv Baburao Judpe (60), a resident of Pimpaldara village in Narkhed tehsil, was found hanging from a tree with a rope at his farm, assistant police inspector Manoj Choudhary of Jalalkheda police station told PTI. The farmer owned 2.5 acre of land and had taken loan from a bank. He was depressed since his crop was damaged due to heavy rains, the official said quoting a statement of Judpe's son. The Jalalkheda police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said. Four other farmers also took the extreme step due to crop failure and debt in Nagpur this month, according to police. On September 11, Ishwardas Narayandas Bangare (52) allegedly committed suicide at Lohara village in Narkhed police station limits due to his debt burden and crop failure, police said.

On September 4, farmer Vitthal Umarkar (62) hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Ambada village under Jalalkheda police station limits. He owned a 2.5 acre agricultural land and had taken a crop loan of Rs three lakh, police said. Another debt-ridden farmer Krishna Sakharam Sayama (36) also ended his life the same day in Tanda village under Mauda tehsil. He had borrowed money from relatives who used to force him to repay it, according to police. On September 3, Ashok Nilkanth Sarwe (35), a resident of Umri village in Saoner tehsil, took the extreme step after being upset over crop failure for last two years. He had also taken loan for farming, police said.

