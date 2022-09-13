Left Menu

Germany to step up state bank credit for struggling energy firms

The ministry said the WSF's long-term borrowing authorisation suited the current situation as it was unclear how long the country's energy woes would last. Last week, VNG, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, became the latest energy firm to ask the government for aid to stay afloat.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:45 IST
Germany to step up state bank credit for struggling energy firms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany wants to boost the state loans available to struggling energy companies by drawing on credit authorisations already created for a relief fund during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Some 67 billion euros ($67.94 billion) in credit authorisations are to be transferred from the WSF economic stabilisation fund to state development bank KfW, the Handelsblatt business daily reported, citing government sources. This will bolster KfW's ability to provide guarantees and liquidity assistance to energy companies hit by drastic reductions in gas imports from Russia, the finance ministry said.

The German cabinet is expected to approve draft legislation for the boosted credit funds on Wednesday, which will then be put to parliament. The ministry said the WSF's long-term borrowing authorisation suited the current situation as it was unclear how long the country's energy woes would last.

Last week, VNG, one of Germany's biggest importers of Russian natural gas, became the latest energy firm to ask the government for aid to stay afloat. Like Uniper, which in July secured a government bailout, now totalling 19 billion euros ($19.2 billion), VNG has been hit by a sharp drop in Russian gas deliveries, forcing it to fill the gap in the spot market at much higher prices.

($1 = 0.9862 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022