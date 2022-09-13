Left Menu

Iran controls fire at Shadegan oilfield after apparent sabotage - state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:00 IST
Iran on Tuesday brought under control a fire at its southern Shadegan oilfield which was caused by an apparent act of sabotage, a local oil company official told state television.

The fire was caused early on Tuesday by "tampering by unknown elements", but it was quickly brought under control, the official, identified as Nasseri, told state television. "The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for concern."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

