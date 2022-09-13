Left Menu

Czech EU presidency: energy ministers to discuss Commission proposals on Sept 30

30 to go over Commission proposals to help people and companies grapple with soaring energy prices, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday. "On September 30, we will finish what we started last week," he said in a post on Twitter.

European Union energy ministers will meet on Sept. 30 to go over Commission proposals to help people and companies grapple with soaring energy prices, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday.

"On September 30, we will finish what we started last week," he said in a post on Twitter. "I have just convened another extraordinary Energy Council to discuss the Commission's proposals for dealing with high energy prices."

