Lineman drowns in lake while trying to restore power supply

A lineman of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM) drowned in a lake in Tumakuru district while on job to restore power, which got disrupted following heavy rains.

After getting information from local people, 38-year old Mahesh Gowder left for rectification work of faulty F6 Jenigarahalli feeder at Bidare in Gubbi taluk on Saturday, according to BESCOM.

To reach the pole point, he had to swim in the Tippur lake, but drowned on the way.

''Our lineman has taken a risk without caring for his life. It was an unfortunate incident. BESCOM will stand by his family members. Under the workmen compensation scheme, Rs 10 lakh will be given to his family and his wife will get a job in BESCOM on compassionate grounds", BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)