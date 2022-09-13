Germany needs 2022 levy on excess energy profits - economy minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:26 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany faces the threat of recession next year due to the stress placed on consumers and businesses by high energy prices, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.
He said the government is striving towards market reform, with the goal to introduce a planned levy on energy firms' excess profits retroactively for 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Habeck
- Germany
Advertisement