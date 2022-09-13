Left Menu

States asked to organise awareness workshop on fortified rice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Tuesday directed state governments to conduct awareness workshops on fortified rice in tribal belts and districts where people are vulnerable to diseases such as thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia.

The government is distributing fortified rice, blended with iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, via welfare schemes in a phased manner in order to fight malnutrition and anaemia in the country.

The aim is to supply fortified rice in every government scheme by 2024. The second year of implementation of this initiative is underway.

In a statement, the Food Ministry said it has requested various states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Kerala to organize workshop/seminars in the sensitive areas of tribal belts and districts having populations that are vulnerable to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia.

The purpose of workshops is to promote the benefits of fortified Rice while elucidating the concerns about the impact of its consumption among some sections of the population that are vulnerable to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia, it said.

The Gujarat government had recently conducted a workshop in this regard, it added.

