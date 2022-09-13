Left Menu

EU wants 180 eur/mwh revenue cap for wind, solar, nuclear plants - draft

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:13 IST
EU wants 180 eur/mwh revenue cap for wind, solar, nuclear plants - draft
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The European Commission plans to cap at 180 euros per megawatt hour the price at which non-gas fuelled generators can sell their power, according to a draft proposal seen by Reuters.

The measure would skim off revenue above that price and use the cash to help consumers and businesses facing soaring energy bills. It would apply to wind, solar, biomass, nuclear, lignite and some hydropower plants, according to the draft proposal, details of which are due to be unveiled by Brussels on Wednesday.

The draft proposal would also introduce an EU-wide windfall levy to recoup 33% of fossil fuel firms' surplus taxable profits from fiscal year 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022