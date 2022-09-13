Rouble climbs to near 2-week high, Russian stocks edge higher

The Russian rouble strengthened on Tuesday, firming past 60 against the dollar for the first time in almost two weeks before paring some gains as oil prices eased, with the market looking ahead to Friday's central bank rate decision. By 1243 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 60.05, earlier clipping 59.65, its strongest point since Aug. 31. It had gained 0.7% to trade at 60.40 versus the euro.

This year, the rouble has been the world's best-performing currency https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/NewsServices/mediaProxy?apiKey=6d416f26-7b24-4f31-beb6-1b5aa0f3fafb&url=http%3A%2F%2Ffingfx.thomsonreuters.com%2Fgfx%2Frngs%2FGLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE%2F0100301V041%2Findex.html, buoyed by emergency capital controls rolled out by the central bank in a bid to halt a mass sell-off after Russia began what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. The rouble was up about 1% versus the dollar on the day at one point, but pulled back as U.S. inflation data showed a faster-than-expected rise in August consumer prices.

"If month-on-month inflation comes in close to zero, as anticipated, we would expect the dollar to continue weakening, potentially allowing the rouble to gain a foothold below 60," said SberCIB Investment Research. Investors are looking ahead to Friday's key interest rate decision, with the majority of analysts polled by Reuters expecting the Bank of Russia to cut the benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 7.5%.

BORROWING RESUMPTION Russia, which in February suspended weekly auctions of the OFZ treasury bonds it uses to plug budget holes, is due to return to the debt market on Wednesday.

The finance ministry on Tuesday said it would offer a 10-year bond and a volume of 10 billion roubles ($166.9 million). Rosbank analysts had described the bond as one of the most suitable candidates for the finance ministry's borrowing resumption, saying it had a gap of only 65 billion roubles between the current volume in circulation and the maximum possible volume.

Moscow Exchange extended currency and stock market trading hours this week and welcomed back non-resident participants from "friendly" countries, those that have not imposed sanctions against Moscow. Concerns over admitting non-residents to trade in shares did not amount to much, said Georgy Vashchenko, deputy director of Freedom Finance Global's research department.

"Anxious expectations from some investors about a sell-off, which non-residents might have organised, in our opinion, had no real grounds," Vashchenko said. Russian stocks were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% at 1,283.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 2,447.1 points. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3% at $93.7 a barrel. ($1 = 59.9300 roubles)

