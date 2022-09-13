Left Menu

'Global AI Corridor' deal with Saudi Aramco worth $250 mln - Beyond Limits CEO

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:39 IST
'Global AI Corridor' deal with Saudi Aramco worth $250 mln - Beyond Limits CEO

A deal to launch a "Global AI Corridor" with Saudi state oil giant Aramco will be valued at $250 million and will aim at linking Riyadh to the U.S. state of California, The CEO of Beyond Limits AJ Abdallat told al-Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

The deal will include building a center with Aramco that will focus on energy and combating climate change. It will span five years, Abdallat added.

