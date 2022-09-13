UN-proposed ammonia deal would stabilise grain deal - diplomat

An ammonia gas deal which the United Nations is pushing Russia and Ukraine to agree could ultimately stabilise a landmark grain deal, a Western diplomat briefed on the matter told Reuters. Under the proposed ammonia deal, ammonia gas owned by Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem would be brought via pipeline to the Russia-Ukraine border. There it would be purchased by U.S.-headquarted commodities trader Trammo, the diplomat said.

Trammo would then own the ammonia as it travels across Ukraine, paying Ukraine pumping fees and transit fees, and sell it onto world markets from Ukraine's Black Sea, according to the proposal. "The actual financial flows are not insignificant," the Western diplomat told Reuters.

"By having a key Russian company export through the same Black Sea corridors that the Ukrainian grain is going through stabilises the arrangement and could lead to a longer term extension of the agreement," the diplomat said. The pipeline, which transports ammonia from Russia's Volga region to the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, was built about 40 years ago and is designed to pump up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia per year.

Uralchem did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trammo could not be immediately reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)