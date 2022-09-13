Left Menu

UN-proposed ammonia deal would stabilise grain deal - diplomat

An ammonia gas deal which the United Nations is pushing Russia and Ukraine to agree could ultimately stabilise a landmark grain deal, a Western diplomat briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:03 IST
UN-proposed ammonia deal would stabilise grain deal - diplomat
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An ammonia gas deal which the United Nations is pushing Russia and Ukraine to agree could ultimately stabilise a landmark grain deal, a Western diplomat briefed on the matter told Reuters. Under the proposed ammonia deal, ammonia gas owned by Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem would be brought via pipeline to the Russia-Ukraine border. There it would be purchased by U.S.-headquarted commodities trader Trammo, the diplomat said.

Trammo would then own the ammonia as it travels across Ukraine, paying Ukraine pumping fees and transit fees, and sell it onto world markets from Ukraine's Black Sea, according to the proposal. "The actual financial flows are not insignificant," the Western diplomat told Reuters.

"By having a key Russian company export through the same Black Sea corridors that the Ukrainian grain is going through stabilises the arrangement and could lead to a longer term extension of the agreement," the diplomat said. The pipeline, which transports ammonia from Russia's Volga region to the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, was built about 40 years ago and is designed to pump up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia per year.

Uralchem did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trammo could not be immediately reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022