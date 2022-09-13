Andhra Pradesh: 20 people arrested for stealing 300 mobile phones in Chittoor

As many as 20 people were arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Tuesday, for allegedly stealing 300 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh. Rishanth Reddy, the Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI that the arrested people had stolen 300 phones across the district.

"300 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh were stolen from various places across the district. The Chittoor Police has seized the phones and has also arrested 20 people," Reddy said. The SP further said that the technical department was rewarded for their work in the case.

"Rewards were given to the people from the technical department who helped solve this case", the Chittoor SP said. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

