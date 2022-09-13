Left Menu

Maha: Authorities ban cattle markets in Nanded district as lumpy skin disease spreads

In view of the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, the Nanded district administration in Maharashtra has banned the holding of cattle markets, an official said Tuesday.Nanded collector Khushal Singh Pardeshi has also banned the mingling of cattle till further orders.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In view of the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, the Nanded district administration in Maharashtra has banned the holding of cattle markets, an official said Tuesday.

Nanded collector Khushal Singh Pardeshi has also banned the mingling of cattle till further orders. Also, races of cattle cannot be held in the district.

Among other measures, cattle cannot be taken from one place to another. Animals infected by the lumpy skin disease cannot be brought into regular markets, an official said.

Cattle coming into the Nanded district will be screened at the borders of the district, the official added.

The lumpy skin disease has claimed the lives of 43 cattle so far in Maharashtra, the state Animal Husbandry department said on Monday.

The department has directed authorities of all districts in the state to speed up vaccination of cattle which will be offered free, officials had said.

