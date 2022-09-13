Odisha CM on three-day visit to Mumbai, will meet investors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday went on a three-day trip to Mumbai where he is scheduled to attend an investors' meet, months ahead of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave.

Patnaik will hold discussions with major industrialists from different sectors and woo them to invest in Odisha, officials said.

Among the leading industrialists the chief minister is scheduled to meet are Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vedanta's Anil Agarwal and Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra, they said.

The investors' meet will be held at Hotel Trident, while the one-on-one meetings are scheduled to be held at The Oberoi, they added.

Patnaik is also scheduled to visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and attend the ceremony to ring the opening bell, officials said.

Earlier, similar meets were held in Dubai and New Delhi.

The state has already organised road shows in Mumbai, inviting investments in IT, metal downstream, renewable energy, chemicals, plastics and advanced electronic manufacturing sectors.

The third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 4, aims to showcase the manufacturing prowess of the state and investment opportunities across sectors.

The earlier two editions were held in 2016 and 2018. In 2016, the state received investment proposals of over USD 30 billion and in 2018, investment intents valued at over USD 50 billion were received.

