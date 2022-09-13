Left Menu

Russia acknowledges major tech shortcomings in 2030 strategy document - Kommersant

A critical dependence on foreign technology, low investment attractiveness and acute staff shortages are just some of the challenges facing Russia's electronics industry, according to a draft government document seen by the Kommersant daily. The document, prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acknowledges the major issues facing Russia's microelectronics industry and proposes increasing production capacity, as well as widening research and engineering to kickstart development.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 20:19 IST
Russia acknowledges major tech shortcomings in 2030 strategy document - Kommersant

A critical dependence on foreign technology, low investment attractiveness and acute staff shortages are just some of the challenges facing Russia's electronics industry, according to a draft government document seen by the Kommersant daily.

The document, prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acknowledges the major issues facing Russia's microelectronics industry and proposes increasing production capacity, as well as widening research and engineering to kickstart development. The industry and trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kommersant on Tuesday cited an unnamed source as saying that the draft document was prepared under the supervision of Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak and sent to other government departments for approval last week. Unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, and the departure of many technology companies from the Russian market, have combined to severely disrupt Russia's access to technology imports, including components that are crucial for military purposes and its energy sector.

Other problems Kommersant cited from the industry ministry document included "technology lagging 10-15 years behind the global level" and the "high cost of production of components in Russia." By 2030, the ministry proposes creating an electronic engineering industry almost from scratch and abandoning foreign architecture when designing electronics, Kommersant reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022