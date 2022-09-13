Western official: Too early to say Ukrainian gains are a turning point
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:18 IST
It is too early to say whether recent gains made by Ukraine in the east of the country at the expense of Russia are a turning point in the war, a Western official said on Tuesday.
"It's too early to say whether this is a turning point in the war, but it's a moment that has power in terms of both operations... and psychology," the official said.
