Western official: Too early to say Ukrainian gains are a turning point

It is too early to say whether recent gains made by Ukraine in the east of the country at the expense of Russia are a turning point in the war, a Western official said on Tuesday.

"It's too early to say whether this is a turning point in the war, but it's a moment that has power in terms of both operations... and psychology," the official said.

