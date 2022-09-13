Left Menu

EUROPE GAS-Prices mostly rise as market eyes EU liquidity support

The British October contract was up by 4.75 pence at 361.75 pence/therm. The EU's securities watchdog is considering measures to help energy firms struggling to meet rising collateral demands after they were caught out by the surging prices as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices reversed earlier losses and mostly rose on Tuesday afternoon as participants await EU plans for market intervention.

The benchmark Dutch contract for October rose by 12.45 euros to 202.95 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1541 GMT. The British October contract was up by 4.75 pence at 361.75 pence/therm.

The EU's securities watchdog is considering measures to help energy firms struggling to meet rising collateral demands after they were caught out by the surging prices as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe. "The proposed liquidity support schemes are credit-positive for utilities companies in Europe and the UK because they would help mitigate the significant, albeit temporary, liquidity pressure on the sector," Moody's said in a report. "Greater liquidity would also support utilities' hedging activity."

The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week, with some countries calling for price caps on power and gas. EU gas storages have already surpassed an 80% filling level targeted for Nov. 1, with gas still being added.

This has outweighed the otherwise bullish price signal of the stop in Russian gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, added Fabian Roenning, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy. An expected drop in temperatures below normal by the end of this week should provide fundamental support, analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

The Dutch day-ahead contract was up 7.5 euros at 194.50 euros/MWh, while the British counterpart was up 16 pence at 341 pence per therm. In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract fell by 1.29 euros to 70.53 euros a tonne.

