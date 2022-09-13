Left Menu

West Bengal minister injured as SUV hits police vehicle

When I was returning the mishap happened, the minister told reporters.Mannas injuries were minor and he was treated at a facility in Singur. His bodyguard and driver also received minor injuries, police said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:15 IST
West Bengal minister injured as SUV hits police vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal minister Becharam Manna was injured on Tuesday as his SUV hit a police vehicle in his convoy in Purba Bardhaman district, police said.

Manna, the Minister of State for Agriculture Marketing and Panchayat, was returning from Asansol when the accident happened in Jaugram, they said.

The MLA of Haripal in Hooghly district went to Asansol to offer puja at a temple and inaugurate two stores of the agriculture department, they added.

The accident happened when a vehicle in front of the convoy suddenly stopped, forcing the police van to apply brakes and unable to stop, Manna's SUV hit the police van, a police officer said.

''I went to Kalyaneshwari temple in Asansol to offer puja. When I was returning the mishap happened,'' the minister told reporters.

Manna's injuries were minor and he was treated at a facility in Singur. His bodyguard and driver also received minor injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022