West Bengal minister injured as SUV hits police vehicle

West Bengal minister Becharam Manna was injured on Tuesday as his SUV hit a police vehicle in his convoy in Purba Bardhaman district, police said.

Manna, the Minister of State for Agriculture Marketing and Panchayat, was returning from Asansol when the accident happened in Jaugram, they said.

The MLA of Haripal in Hooghly district went to Asansol to offer puja at a temple and inaugurate two stores of the agriculture department, they added.

The accident happened when a vehicle in front of the convoy suddenly stopped, forcing the police van to apply brakes and unable to stop, Manna's SUV hit the police van, a police officer said.

''I went to Kalyaneshwari temple in Asansol to offer puja. When I was returning the mishap happened,'' the minister told reporters.

Manna's injuries were minor and he was treated at a facility in Singur. His bodyguard and driver also received minor injuries, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)