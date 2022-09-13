Business brief

Left Menu

13-09-2022
Clean energy firm ENGIE on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation through it arm SolaireDirect Energy India to train 600 youths in solar module programmes.

The goal is to impart the knowledge, skill and necessary training addressing the niche market of young graduates preparing to enter the employment market.

''ENGIE through its subsidiary SolaireDirect Energy India Private Ltd (SEIPL) has collaborated with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 600 youth as solar module technicians, '' a company statement said.

The locations for the training include Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadappa, and Bikaner.

Post training, NSDC will deploy these candidates to various companies with the purpose of undertaking skill training programmes.

