Ukraine expects Russian strikes on energy system to grow

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine expects the quantity of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure to grow, a senior presidential aide told Reuters on Tuesday evening.

Referring to Sunday's strike on a major coal power and water heating plant in the city of Kharkiv, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said "we expect the quantity of such attacks to grow, and are ready for various scenarios."

Podolyak added that Ukrainians should expect problems with power and heat this winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

