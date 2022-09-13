Left Menu

Ukraine's first lady to be guest of honor at EU State of Union

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska will be the guest of honor at Wednesday's EU State of the Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday on Twitter. Europe will stand with you every step of the way," she said. Von der Leyen is expected to unveil a package of measures to pull down soaring energy prices in the EU during her speech on Wednesday.

