Ukraine's first lady to be guest of honor at EU State of Union
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska will be the guest of honor at Wednesday's EU State of the Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday on Twitter. Europe will stand with you every step of the way," she said. Von der Leyen is expected to unveil a package of measures to pull down soaring energy prices in the EU during her speech on Wednesday.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:40 IST
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska will be the guest of honor at Wednesday's EU State of the Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday on Twitter. "The courage of Ukrainian people has touched and inspired the world. Europe will stand with you every step of the way," she said.
Von der Leyen is expected to unveil a package of measures to pull down soaring energy prices in the EU during her speech on Wednesday.
