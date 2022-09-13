Iran is not 'a willing partner' on reviving nuclear deal, U.S. says
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:53 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Iran is not "a willing partner" in indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States told a meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors on Tuesday.
"We stand ready to quickly implement a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran," the U.S. statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meeting said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. first lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
Russia has faced 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says U.S. official
Solomon Islands to ban U.S. navy ships from ports - U.S. embassy
Sports News Roundup: Serena Williams puts off retirement with U.S. Open first round win; NFL cuts roundup: Titans to release P Brett Kern and more