Iran is not 'a willing partner' on reviving nuclear deal, U.S. says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 13-09-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 23:53 IST
Iran is not "a willing partner" in indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States told a meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors on Tuesday.

"We stand ready to quickly implement a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. What we lack is a willing partner in Iran," the U.S. statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meeting said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

