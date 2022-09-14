Left Menu

All three of Zaporizhzhia's backup power lines restored, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 14-09-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 00:03 IST
All three of the backup power lines at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine have been restored, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday after the first of those lines went back up on Saturday.

"One of them, a 750/330 kilovolt (kV) line, is now providing the ZNPP with the external electricity it needs for cooling and other essential safety functions. The 330 kV and the 150 kV lines are being held in reserve," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

