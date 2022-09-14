IMF board positive about new "food shock" financing window - Georgieva

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she expects the IMF's executive board to approve a new "food shock window" that would allow the fund to provide expanded emergency financing to countries hit hard by Russia's war in Ukraine.

In an event ahead of annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, Georgieva said the board was "very positive" about the proposal, which was discussed at an informal board meeting on Monday.

