Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says China, other big creditors must work to prevent debt "explosion"

China and other big creditors have a responsibility to prevent the debt problems facing emerging market and low-income countries from exploding, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalian Georgieva said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:14 IST
IMF's Georgieva says China, other big creditors must work to prevent debt "explosion"
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

China and other big creditors have a responsibility to prevent the debt problems facing emerging market and low-income countries from exploding, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalian Georgieva said on Tuesday. Georgieva, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Global Development, said 25% of emerging market and 60% of low-income countries were in or near debt distress.

"My message to the large creditors, to China, the private sectors ... is that the larger your share is, the bigger your responsibility," she said. "It is in your interest as creditors to prevent a problem from exploding."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022