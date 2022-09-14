Left Menu

A medicine student helped to deliver a pregnant woman in Durantho express

A final year medical student helped a woman give birth to a baby while traveling on the Secunderabad Durantho express train on Tuesday.

A medicine student helped to deliver a pregnant woman in Durantho express
A final year medical student helped a woman give birth to a baby while travelling on the Secunderabad Durantho express train on Tuesday. The pregnant woman who hailed from Srikakulam went into labour while travelling, the train was about to reach Anakapalli station. Seeing this the medical student travelling in the same coach resorted to helping the woman.

The medical student immediately helped the pregnant woman deliver the baby. The family members were happy that the mother and baby were safe and everyone congratulated the student who saved them during this journey.

The rest of the co-passengers and family members intimated the concerned authorities at once as the train pulled over at Anakapalli station. The baby and the mother are in good health post-delivery.

