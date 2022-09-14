Left Menu

J-K: LG Manoj Sinha condoles death in Poonch minibus accident; announces ex-gratia for deceased's next kin, injured persons

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the minibus accident that occurred in the Sawjian area of J-K's Poonch on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:08 IST
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha condoles death in Poonch minibus accident; announces ex-gratia for deceased's next kin, injured persons
Visual from the hospital . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the minibus accident that occurred in the Sawjian area of J-K's Poonch on Wednesday. He took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

He also assure an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the 26 injured people that have been evacuated to the Mandi hospital. "Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased," he said further in his tweet while also mentioning that the Police and Civil authorities have been directed to provide best possible treatment to the injured persons.

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022