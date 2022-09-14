President Murmu's condolences on Poonch minibus accident

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch was 'deeply distressing' and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured," a tweet from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Earlier in the day, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences and assured relief to the families of the deceased and the persons injured in the accident. Sinha took to Twitter and said, "Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."

He also assure an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the 26 injured people who have been evacuated to the Mandi hospital. Sinha has also directed the Police and Civil authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured persons.

As per the information available so far, 11 people have died and 26 others were injured when the minibus on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway. (ANI)

