Eastward gas flows at Mallnow fall, Russia-EU gas via Ukraine stable

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Wednesday morning, while flows from Russia to Europe via Ukraine were steady and the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained closed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline stood at 1,841,394 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) at 0800-0900 CET, down from 4,608,609 kWh/h earlier in the morning, the data showed. The drop in flows was in line with nominations, or requests from shippers.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday, little changed from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed. Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday that it will ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from yesterday, the TASS news agency reported citing the company.

Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero. Russia halted flows through Nord Stream on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but the pipeline has not reopened, with Moscow blaming Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

