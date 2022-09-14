Begusarai firing: 7 cops suspended in Bihar

A day after a person was killed and nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents in Begusarai district, Bihar Police on Wednesday suspended seven police officials. Addressing media persons, Additional Director General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, "Prima facie, our patrolling party was on the streets. Still, they either could not stop the criminals or could not do the checking. In this connection, seven Police officials have been suspended with immediate effect."

Asked about the attackers, ADG Gangwar said CCTV footage captured the assailants and police are verifying their identities. He said some people have been detained and police are questioning them. "Checking was done all through the night. Neighbouring districts were alerted. A separate investigation team has collected CCTV footage. The criminals can be seen on them. We are verifying. A few people have been detained and they are being questioned," added the officials.

One person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations on Tuesday in Bihar's Begusarai, according to a police official. Superintendent of Police, Yogendra Kumar said that the police are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the perpetrators.

As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured. "Two persons with bullet injuries have been brought to the hospital," said the doctor in the Government hospital in Teghra. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)