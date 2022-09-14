Left Menu

No risk of total blackout in France but vigilance needed - RTE

RTE usually starts its winter monitoring in January. The risks to supply are particularly high between November and January, but tense situations cannot be ruled out in October, February or March, RTE said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:30 IST
There is no risk of a total blackout in France this winter due to the current energy crisis, but some power cuts cannot be ruled out during peaks of demand, grid operator RTE said on Wednesday.

RTE said lowering national electricity consumption by 1% to 5% in most scenarios and up to 15% in an extreme scenario of gas shortage and very cold weather could help avert a power crunch. It added it would be on alert to monitor market developments from November, or sooner if needed. RTE usually starts its winter monitoring in January.

The risks to supply are particularly high between November and January, but tense situations cannot be ruled out in October, February or March, RTE said.

