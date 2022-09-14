EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX fall as U.S. inflation stokes rate hike bets

Most emerging market currencies extended losses for a second day as the dollar rose on higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data that fanned fears of a big interest rate hike next week.

MSCI's index of EM stocks fell 1.8% on Wednesday, nearing its worst day in nearly two weeks, bogged down by a rout in Asian shares. Bourses in Istanbul, Johannesburg and Budapest lost between 0.8% and 2.3%. Currencies slid 0.5% to a near one-week low.

Emerging market (EM) sentiment had been lifted earlier in the week by expectations of a softer U.S. inflation reading and Ukraine's successful counter-offensive against Russia. But data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, dampening the mood.

Markets have fully priced in a hike of at least 75 basis points at the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, with a 32% chance of a full-percentage point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Jitters around domestic inflation, rising geopolitical tensions and monetary policy tightening by central banks have also pressured emerging markets this year, with countries including Malaysia, Poland, Chile and Peru hiking rates.

"Typically, EMs underperform in synchronized tightening, and that coupled with a weaker growth outlook will present a challenging backdrop," said Diana Amoa, chief investment officer of long biased strategies at Kirkoswald Asset Management. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Armenia's bonds both fell to near 2-month lows as fighting between the long-term rivals, the former backed by Turkey, and the latter by Russia, continued.

The clashes have raised fears of another major armed conflict in the former Soviet Union while Russia's military is tied up with the invasion of Ukraine. A fully-fledged war could also destabilise another important corridor of oil and gas pipelines, further stoking Europe's energy crisis worries.

"The geopolitical context ... weighs on risk sentiment across risk assets, and will have very substantial negative impact (on EMs)," said Phoenix Kalen, global head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale. Elsewhere, India's rupee rose 0.4% as government data showed annual wholesale price-based inflation eased to 12.41% year-on-year in August. The figure was lower than the forecast of 13% in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday confirmed that it was moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

