Rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils in Tottanuthu completed

The final phase of the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils in Dindigul District, Thotanuthu village, has been completed. The cost of setting up the camp is estimated to be Rs.17.17 crores.

M K Stalin said, "Today's day started auspiciously with the opening of residences for Sri Lankan Tamils who are relatives of Koppulkodi who have returned to their motherland". To give the Lankan Tamils residing in the state a safe and respectable existence, the construction of these homes has been undertaken as the government's first phase project.

The rehabilitation camp consists of 321 houses at a cost of Rs.15.89 crore, an aqueduct and pipeline at a cost of Rs.10.50 lakh, and 420 meters of tarmac at a cost of Rs.20.87 lakh. The camp has cemented roads built at a cost of Rs.66.21 lakh and electric poles and street lights have been installed at a cost of Rs.5 lakh.

The works have been carried out at a total cost of Rs.17.17 crores. An overhead water tank with a capacity of 60,000 liters has been set up in the rehabilitation camp area at an estimate of Rs.14 lakh, and an Anganwadi center park, and library at an estimate of Rs.11 lakh.

3,04,269 Lankan Tamils have arrived in Tamil Nadu overall since 1983. 58,822 of them were residing in 108 camps spread throughout 29 districts. To protect their women and children, they fled the war-torn island nation and sought safety in the state. (ANI)

