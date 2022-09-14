China to release 15,000 T of pork from reserves on Sept 17 - notice

China will release 15,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Sept. 17, according to a notice issued on Wednesday by the reserves management center.

The state planner said this week it would release some reserve pork to keep prices stable ahead of the upcoming holidays, when demand for the nation's staple meat typically rises.

