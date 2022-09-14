Left Menu

China to release 15,000 T of pork from reserves on Sept 17 - notice

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:38 IST
China to release 15,000 T of pork from reserves on Sept 17 - notice
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China will release 15,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Sept. 17, according to a notice issued on Wednesday by the reserves management center.

The state planner said this week it would release some reserve pork to keep prices stable ahead of the upcoming holidays, when demand for the nation's staple meat typically rises.

Also Read: China stocks fall on COVID outbreaks; coal shares slump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022