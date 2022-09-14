France to work with India on nuclear power plant project - minister
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:53 IST
France will continue to work with India on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project in the state of Maharashtra, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.
"We have a special partnership between India and France," Catherine Colonna said in New Delhi.
