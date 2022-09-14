Left Menu

France to work with India on nuclear power plant project - minister

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:53 IST
France to work with India on nuclear power plant project - minister
Catherine Colonna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

France will continue to work with India on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project in the state of Maharashtra, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.

"We have a special partnership between India and France," Catherine Colonna said in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022