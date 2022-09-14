'Vasudhaiva kutumbakam' represents core value of our civilizational ethos: VP Dhankhar

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that the concept of "Vasudhaiva kutumbakam" (to treat the world as one family) represents the core value of our civilizational ethos.

Delivering a lecture on 'India's Core Values Interests and Objectives' at the National Defence College in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that the Preamble to our Constitution enumerates many of our core values. Referring to 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that India's outlook has never been expansionist throughout the history.

Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Shri Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, Commandant National Defence College, members of the faculty and participants of the 62nd NDC course attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)