Health Ministry to launch mega drive for blood donation on PM Modi's birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Union Health Ministry will start a mega drive for voluntary blood donation from September 17 to October 1 which is the national voluntary blood donation day. The Union Health Ministry has also launched the E-Rakt Kosh portal where donors can register for blood donation, starting from September 17 onwards. Another option is Arogya Setu App registration where donors can register.

Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted, " Blood Donation for Humanity. Rakhtdaan Amrit Mahotsav is going to start from 17th September. Donate by registering on Arogya Setu App today or Register yourself for blood donation by visiting https://eraktkosh.in. Let us take a pledge to donate life by donating blood with our participation in this campaign." According to an official, India has enough capacity to store the blood units. It is expected that India may create a world record, but it depends on the donations.

"We are trying to motivate donors and create a database so that they can make repeat donations," said an official source "The purpose behind the campaign launch is to increase awareness about the need for regular non - remunerated voluntary blood opportunities for social mobilization and social cohesiveness for the noble cause of blood donation. To ensure that blood/components (whole blood /packed red cells//plasma/platelets ) are available, accessible, affordable and safe," said an official source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)