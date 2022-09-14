Left Menu

Oil industry's ad firms shun U.S. hearing on climate disinformation

Public relations firms declined to attend a Wednesday hearing set by U.S. Democrats about whether they helped the fossil fuel industry spread disinformation about climate change, according to the House of Representatives panel holding the event. The House Natural Resource Committee's oversight panel, led by U.S. Representative Katie Porter of California, had invited leading advertising and public relations firms to share documents and information related to their work for oil, gas and coal companies and to testify at the hearing.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:31 IST
Oil industry's ad firms shun U.S. hearing on climate disinformation

Public relations firms declined to attend a Wednesday hearing set by U.S. Democrats about whether they helped the fossil fuel industry spread disinformation about climate change, according to the House of Representatives panel holding the event.

The House Natural Resource Committee's oversight panel, led by U.S. Representative Katie Porter of California, had invited leading advertising and public relations firms to share documents and information related to their work for oil, gas and coal companies and to testify at the hearing. "Of note, PR (public relations) firms Singer Associates, Story Partners, and Pac/West Communications were invited but refused to attend," Committee spokesperson Lindsay Gressard said on Tuesday.

Gressard said FTI Consulting, another PR firm the committee is investigating, will not testify because it is working with the committee to turn in documents that the panel requested earlier this summer. The hearing is the latest in a series of congressional hearings into whether the oil industry hindered government action on global warming.

While public scrutiny around energy companies' "greenwashing" claims has grown, the marketing agencies behind the campaigns have largely escaped scrutiny. At the hearing, the committee will share findings of its investigation into public relations and advertising firms' work for fossil fuel companies based on its review of documents, such as their submissions for industry awards.

Republicans on the panel have criticized the hearing and said that advertising and public relations are out of the natural resource committee's jurisdiction. The committee confirmed that witnesses will include Christine Arena, a former Edelman public relations executive who now works in social impact filmmaking; Anne Lee Foster, a Colorado-based anti fracking activist; Melissa Aronczyk, a communications professor and pro-fracking advocate Amy Cooke, head of Colorado's free market Energy and Environmental Policy Center for the Independence Institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022