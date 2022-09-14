Left Menu

Wild jumbo found dead, electrocution suspected

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A wild elephant was found dead near a paddy field at Nochupully at Mundur in Palakkad district on Wednesday.

It is believed that the female jumbo was electrocuted from a trap set to kill wild boars by unidentified persons.

An electric wire was found fixed in wooden poles near the place where the carcass of the jumbo was found, Vivek V, forest range officer, Olavakkode, told PTI.

The exact age and actual reason for death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem, he said.

''As per our preliminary assessment, the jumbo died due to electrocution. The animal is around 15-20 years old,'' he said.

Local people, who came across the carcass, informed the wildlife officials in the morning.

They said there was a frequent presence of wild jumbos in the area for some days and it was suspected that the killed elephant was one among them.

