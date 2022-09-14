Danish government proposes temporary ceiling on energy bills
Denmark's government on Wednesday proposed a temporary ceiling for consumers' gas, electricity and district heating costs this winter to counter soaring energy prices.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference households and businesses would under the proposal be able to delay paying the share of a bill that surpasses a certain price threshold .
Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said the government expected the initiative would cost around 45 billion Danish crowns ($6.06 billion). ($1 = 7.4316 Danish crowns)
