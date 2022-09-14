Left Menu

Germany wants Uniper talks to proceed successfully - economy ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 17:24 IST
Germany wants Uniper talks to proceed successfully - economy ministry
Germany wants ongoing talks between the government and ailing gas importer Uniper to proceed successfully, which is why the economy ministry will not comment on them, said a ministry spokesperson.

"When we comment on every intermediate step, I don't know if the talks will go successfully, and that's our goal, and that's why we are not commenting," said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Wednesday.

Also Read: Three-day gas halt via Nord Stream 1 bearable for Germany - regulator chief

