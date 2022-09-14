Left Menu

EU to set out energy market collateral changes by Sept 22

22 to help ease a liquidity squeeze faced by energy firms, the bloc's executive body said on Wednesday.

The European Union's securities watchdog will set out plans by Sept. 22 to help ease a liquidity squeeze faced by energy firms, the bloc's executive body said on Wednesday. Energy companies are facing solvency issues due to the rising amount of "margin", or cash they must post at clearing houses in case of default on their future sales contracts.

The European Commission said it has asked the bloc's European Securities and Markets Authority to consider and present appropriate amendments to broadening the list of eligible collateral beyond cash, and the conditions under which bank guarantees could be accepted. "ESMA is invited to report back with concrete proposals by 22 September," the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said it was also working on a complementary transactions-based price benchmark that more accurately reflects the market for gas imports, including on EU gas imports.

